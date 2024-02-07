English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Congress to Exit Family Bastions? Revanth Reddy Urges Sonia To Contest LS Polls From Telangana

Sonia Gandhi is the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli- the seat she has been contesting since 2004.

Digital Desk
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi | Image: X/ @mpponguleti
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After buzz over veteran Congress leader and former party president, Sonia Gandhi, quitting electoral politics, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged her to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. 

Telangana CM and state party president Revanth Reddy met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday and urged the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson to contest from Telangana’s Khammam seat. 

Advertisement

In the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Revanth Reddy underlined that the Telangana Congress unit has passed a resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana this time. Gandhi has responded by saying that a decision would be taken at an appropriate time. Revanth Reddy was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. 

Revanth made a similar request to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ranchi, said reports. 

Advertisement

Congress to Exit Family Bastions- Amethi, Rae Bareli  

Revanth Reddy’s request comes at a time when speculations are rife that Sonia Gandhi may take up to the Rajya Sabha route this time. Sources have said that Sonia Gandhi was planning to quit electoral politics, however, there has been no official word from the Congress party yet. 

Advertisement

Sonia Gandhi is the MP from Raebareli- the seat she has been contesting since 2004. After BJP wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rae Bareli is the lone Congress sitting seat in 2024 elections. 

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Congress drew a blank in both the ‘Gandhi family seats’- Amethi and Rae Bareli. It was said that earlier said that even if the Congress party has not been in government, the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats will always connect the party to the state through the Gandhi family.  However in the 2022 assembly election, Congress won 0 seats out of a total 10 assembly seats in the two districts. 

Advertisement

Aditi Singh to play ‘Irani’ in Rae Bareli 

In the 2017 assembly elections, while the BJP dominated the Congress bastions, the party successfully won Rae Bareli assembly seat and Harchandpur, just to lose it to the BJP in the next elections. 

Advertisement

In 2017, Aditi Singh, a second generation politician, the daughter of the late Akhilesh Singg, had secured Rae Bareli for the Congress party. However, she switched to the BJP and contested the 2022 election on a BJP ticket. Observers suggest that the BJP may elevate Aditi Singh an field her in the upcoming general elections from Rae Bareli. 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement