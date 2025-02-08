Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP’s Hat-Trick or BJP’s Historic Comeback? Counting Begins at 8 AM

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP’s Hat-Trick Dream vs BJP’s 27-Year Wait - Who Wins? | Image: Republic Digital

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: The stage is set for a high-stakes political showdown as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections kicks off at 8 AM. The battle lines are drawn—will the AAP secure a historic fourth term, or will the BJP reclaim power in the national capital after 27 years? With the Congress fighting for relevance after back-to-back washouts, the contest has intensified. Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge, challenging AAP’s decade-long dominance since 2015. Early trends will start trickling in soon, but the clear picture will take shape by 12 PM. With 70 seats up for grabs, every vote counts, and every lead matters! Stay locked in for live, razor-sharp updates.