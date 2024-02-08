English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Discounted Medicines, Kisan Samman, Free Power For All, 'Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai': PM in RS

Laying the foundation for the next five years under him, PM said, “The foundation for Vikshit Bharat is so strong that Modi 3.0 is not far away.”

Digital Desk
PM in Rajya Sabha
PM in Rajya Sabha | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Addressing to the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it unequivocally clear that pro-farmer schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, pro-poor schemes like the 80% discounted medicine under Jan Aushadi Yojana will continue in his third term.  Laying the foundation for the next five years under him, PM said, “The foundation for Vikshit Bharat is so strong that Modi 3.0 is not far away.” Shedding light on how the next five years will look, PM Modi said, “Healthcare will be cheaper in the next 5 years. The poor and middle-class will be get medicines at a highly discounted rate. Every poor household will be run by solar power in the next 5 years. Every household can generate power on its own and earn an affordable income. The power bill for every household will be zero. Every poor family will have access to Har Ghar Nal Yojana and everyone will have a shelter under PM Awas Yojana.”

Turning the focus back on healthcare, PM Modi said that his government will work towards producing more quality doctors. “There will be record number of medical patents from India in the next 5 years,” said PM Modi. “The government will provide gas connection to all households. PM Modi also said that transport will become more affordable in the next five years for the poor and the middle class. Predicting that ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ will be taken to new heights, PM Modi said, ”The country will see more bullet trains, Vande Bharats and improved connectivity across India in the next five years."

PM Modi also stressed on the importance of tourism and it will be not only drive the nation's economy but also the economies of states.

 

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

