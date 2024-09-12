sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • Election News /
  • Haryana Polls: Uchana is Not Cakewalk for Dushyant Chautala, Facing Ex-MP in Trio Contest

Published 13:09 IST, September 12th 2024

Haryana Polls: Uchana is Not Cakewalk for Dushyant Chautala, Facing Ex-MP in Trio Contest

As Haryana heads to assembly polls, former Deputy CM and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala faces a stiff challenge in the Uchana Kalan constituency in Jind district

Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
As Haryana heads to assembly polls, former Deputy CM and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala faces a stiff challenge in the Uchana Kalan constituency in Jind district
As Haryana heads to assembly polls, former Deputy CM and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala faces a stiff challenge in the Uchana Kalan constituency in Jind district | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:09 IST, September 12th 2024