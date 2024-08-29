Published 15:05 IST, August 29th 2024
Haryana Polls: BJP Leaders Meet at Nadda's Residence to Discuss Names of Candidates
Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, met at JP Nadda's residence here to discuss the names of probable candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.
Image: Republic
15:05 IST, August 29th 2024