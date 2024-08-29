sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Election News /
  • Haryana Polls: BJP Leaders Meet at Nadda's Residence to Discuss Names of Candidates

Published 15:05 IST, August 29th 2024

Haryana Polls: BJP Leaders Meet at Nadda's Residence to Discuss Names of Candidates

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, met at JP Nadda's residence here to discuss the names of probable candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shah- Nadda Asks BJP Unit to Identify Like-Minded Parties for Alliance
Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, met at JP Nadda's residence here to discuss the names of probable candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls | Representational | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:05 IST, August 29th 2024