Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Has Makkal Needhi Maiam Joined INDI Alliance Ahead of LS Polls? Here's What Chief Kamal Haasan Said

MNM had earlier faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but failed to put up an impressive show.

Apoorva Shukla
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan | Image: PTI
Chennai: As political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, actor-turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday, Februarry 21, clarified that he hasnot joined the Opposition’s INDI Alliance as of yet. 

Addressing reporters here after leading the 7th anniversary celebrations of his Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan said that he is ready to support any bloc that would "selflessly" think about the nation but desist from being part of "feudal politics."

Dismissing the rumours, Kamal Haasan said that he hasn’t joined the INDI alliance yet. Asked if he has joined the INDIA grouping, he said, "no, I haven't." On his party's possible political alliance, he said "discussions are on," and that any "good news" in this regard will be communicated to the media.

"I have already told that this is the time when you have to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation, my Makkal Needhi Maiam will be a part of it. But if we are playing local politics, then we won't be a part of it,” said Kamal Haasan. 

Speculations were rife that Kamal Haasan may team up with ruling DMK after Udhayanidhi Stalin’s hint. Haasan had also defended Udhayanidhi during the Sanatan Dharma controversy. With DMK claiming that seat-sharing talks are in the final stage in the INDI alliance, it was expected that Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam will also join the Opposition’s rainbow coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance along with aligning with the DMK. 

MNM had earlier faced the 2019 LS polls and the 2021 TN Assembly elections but failed to put up an impressive show.

 

(With Agency Inputs.) 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:21 IST

