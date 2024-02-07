English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Naxalite Tactics: Himanta Asks Assam DGP to Register Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Provoking Crowd

Referring to behaviour of Congress workers who broke barricades, CM Himanta said that this is not part of the Assamese culture, calling it a ‘naxalite tactics’.

Apoorva Shukla
Scuffle between Congress cadre and police personnel at Guwahati border
Scuffle between Congress cadre and police personnel at Guwahati border | Image: ANI/PTI
Guwahati: After Congress workers broke barricades at the Guwahati border after the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped by police personnel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned the Congress party of action. CM Himanta said that he has directed the Assam DGP to register a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for the incident. 

Referring to behaviour of Congress workers who broke barricades, CM Himanta said that this is not part of the Assamese culture, calling it a ‘naxalite tactics’. 

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X. 

 

CM Himanta said, “Evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam Police personnel. Our soldiers are servants of the public, not of any royal family. Rest assured, the law has a very long arm and will definitely reach you.” 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that the Yatra would not be allowed to enter the city in order to avoid traffic jams. 

“We have broken barricades but will not break law,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after Congress workers broke police barriers. "We have won as we have broken the barricades," said AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh. 

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati. The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.

 



This is a developing story. 

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:42 IST

