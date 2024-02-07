English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Push for Social Justice Ahead of Polls: Jagan Mohan Unveils 206-ft Tall Ambedkar Statue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the 206-feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at the Swaraj Maidan in Vijaywada

Apoorva Shukla
Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils statue of BR Ambedkar
Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils statue of BR Ambedkar | Image: X
Vijayawada: As the nation gears up for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister unveiled a tall statue of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on January 19. Through Ambedkar’s statue, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that his government is committed to ensuring social justice. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the 206-feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at the Swaraj Maidan in Vijaywada. The Chief Minister inaugurated the statue by launching a laser show that illuminated it like an umbrella of fireworks. The dazzling 125-foot bronze statue was installed on an 81-foot pedestal made with Kala Chakra Maha Mandala Buddhist architecture to make it attractive in its sky-high posture.

Jagan’s push for social justice 

CM Reddy called the statue of BR Ambedkar “the statue of social justice.” The 206 feet Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country. It is the "Statue of Social Justice"," he posted on X. 

Jagan said that the monument represents the “reformative social justice achieved in our government.” This comes as Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing for the assembly elections due for later his year. 

Jagan’s aim to develop it as tourist spot 

The giant statue installed on an extent of 18.18 acres with an expenditure of Rs 404.35 crore is the first of its kind in the world, as the precincts consist of a musical fountain, a 2000-capacity convention centre, a food court, a walking track and a children's area, it said. The Ambedkat Smruthi Vanam also consists of a detailed Ambedkar Experience section that depicts the life and times of the visionary.

 

The pedestal consists of ground plus two floors, with the ground floor having four halls, with one of them being a cinema hall and the rest having digital museums detailing Ambedkar's life. While one of the four halls on the first floor is dedicated to displaying Dr Ambedkar's attachment to South India, two of them would be dedicated to museums, and the fourth one would be used as library. The four halls on the second floor are being proposed to be used as libraries. 

 

(With ANI inputs) 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

