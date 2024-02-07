Kamal Nath’s Son Declares Candidacy For Chhindwara Before Congress’ Official Announcement

Advertisement

Chhindwara: As the Congress party is struggling to hold the Opposition’s INDI Alliance together, tensions seem to be brewing in Hindi-heartland Madhya Pradesh as veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath declared his candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in May this year, before the Congress party could make any official announcement.

During a public address, Nakul Nath said that he would be contesting the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat from the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nakul Nath is the lone Lok Sabha MP of the Congress party from Madhya Pradesh. As Nakul Nath made the announcement, Kamal Nath was also present at the stage.

Nakul Nath made the announcement while clarifying whether he or father Kamal Nath will contest from the Chhindwara seat this election.

Kamal Nath defends son

Defending Nakul Nath’s move of declaring his candidacy before Congress’ official announcement, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “The moment AICC announces it, Nakul Nath ji will be the candidate from Chhindwara (in Lok Sabha elections). Congress has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections."

#WATCH | Congress leader Kamal Nath says, "The moment AICC announces it, Nakul Nath ji will be the candidate from Chhindwara (in Lok Sabha elections). Congress has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections." pic.twitter.com/4Iict9NiBy — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara.