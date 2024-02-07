English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Kamal Nath’s Son Declares Candidacy For Chhindwara Before Congress’ Official Announcement

Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms.

Digital Desk
Nakul Nath & Kamal Nath
Kamal Nath along with his son Nakul Nath | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chhindwara: As the Congress party is struggling to hold the Opposition’s INDI Alliance together, tensions seem to be brewing in Hindi-heartland Madhya Pradesh as veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath declared his candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in May this year, before the Congress party could make any official announcement. 

During a public address, Nakul Nath said that he would be contesting the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat from the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nakul Nath is the lone Lok Sabha MP of the Congress party from Madhya Pradesh. As Nakul Nath made the announcement, Kamal Nath was also present at the stage. 

Advertisement

Nakul Nath made the announcement while clarifying whether he or father Kamal Nath will contest from the Chhindwara seat this election. "This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections,” said Nakul Nath. 

“This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will,” said Nakul Nath. 

Advertisement

Kamal Nath defends son 

Defending Nakul Nath’s move of declaring his candidacy before Congress’ official announcement, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “The moment AICC announces it, Nakul Nath ji will be the candidate from Chhindwara (in Lok Sabha elections). Congress has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections."

Advertisement

Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement