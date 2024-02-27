Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 in Karnataka: In a major shock to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, MLA ST Somashekar has cross-voted in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections. ST Somashekar voted in the favour of Congress party on Tuesday, February 27.

MLA ST Somashekar had claimed victory won Yeshwanthapura with a margin of over 10,000 votes in the last assembly elections. Upon being asked about his vote, Yeshwanthapura MLA said, “I have voted according to my conscience. I have shown my vote to the agent and informed him about the candidate that I have voted for. I have informed the one who has to be informed.”

Congress had earlier claimed that it is likely to get support from the Opposition camp in the state.

BJP Vows Strict Action

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that it will take strict action against ST Somashekar. BJP chief whip Doddana Gowda said that action will be taken against Somashekhar for cross-voting.

Fearing cross-voting, both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance huddled their MLAs in a private resort on Monday and held a workshop for the new members on election process and how to cast their votes.

Intense Fight for 4 Rajya Sabha seat

Voting is underway for 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka. The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the retirement of four members - Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) and Congress' G C Chandrashekhar, Syed Naseer Hussain and L Hanumanthaiah.

(This is a breaking copy)