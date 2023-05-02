Intensifying the faceoff ahead of the high-stakes Karnataka polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress party of “copying” the schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hitting out at the Congress party, Bommai alleged that 65% of the announcements made by the previous Congress government were not implemented. He further demanded the party to produce its report card.

“The BJP government has launched the scheme to buy Jawar, Ragi, and millets grown by farmers by offering them the support price. This food will ensure nutrition. The scheme will also help in buying milk from the producers in huge volumes,” Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The scheme has been prepared after thorough thinking. The government is also giving incentives for the production of millet, and ragi. All these are included in the ‘Namma Poshan’ campaign. All the schemes Congress has announced have been copied from us,” he added.

Bommai on Congress’ remarks against PM Modi

Slamming Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, Bommai said that the leaders of the Congress party are using derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of 'frustration'. He further stated that the vote bank of the Congress is shrinking in the state and BJP will again form a government in Karnataka with a thumping majority.

Responding to Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, “Out of frustration, the Opposition parties, are talking against the Prime Minister. First, it was AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge who spoke against PM Modi and then his son, Priyank Kharge. The people will teach a lesson to the Congress Party.”

“The Congress had imagined a cakewalk in the May 10 Assembly polls. But their vote bank is slowly shrinking. So, they decided to create trouble. They may prevent the BJP campaign but a lot of changes are taking place on the ground level. The BJP is slowly marching towards the victory stand,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)