Congress is likely to hold a meeting at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence later in the afternoon after the trends of the results become clear and more precise. As per the sources, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala are expected to reach party Kharge's residence in the national capital.

The party is likely to issue an official statement at around 12:30 pm as the result trends will provide a more clear picture of the party that is in the lead. The counting of the votes for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka that went to polls on May 10 is currently underway amid tight security. The counting is being held at 36 centres across the State, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

Congress crosses the halfway mark in early Karnataka election trends

According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress has taken the lead in 44 seats, while BJP is leading in 23. The JD(S) is leading in 7 seats. The grand old party's vote share has been recorded at 44.5% while BJP trails with 37.71%. Congress leaders like Jagadish Shettar, Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar are leading from their respective constituencies. However, there is a neck-to-neck fight going on between Congress and the saffron party.

Notably, as per the P-MARQ Exit polls prediction, it came to the fore that Congress will receive a slight edge over the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly. The grand old party is projected to get 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly. BJP is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats. It also remains to be seen whether JD(S), which is led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, will emerge as "kingmaker" or "king" in case of a hung verdict.

