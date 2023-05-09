Dream Of Every Kannadiga Is My Own: PM Modi's Virtual Message To Karnataka Voters

After the campaigning trail came to a halt for all political parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the voters of Karnataka to exercise their franchise in favour of the BJP, which is eyeing to make a comeback in the state. In a video posted from the official handle of the BJP, PM Modi added, "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution."

He went on to mark the significance of Karnataka in the growth of the country's economy. "India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka's economy develops at a rapid rate," PM Modi said.

PM Shri @narendramodi's appeal to the voters of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/lrXMuL7kHF — BJP (@BJP4India) May 8, 2023

PM Modi lauds Karnataka BJP govt

Touching upon the double-engine government in Karnataka that has ruled for over 3 years, PM Modi stated that the BJP government in the state has a focused, decisive and futuristic approach towards making Karnataka's economy significant in the whole country.

He stressed the functioning of his party during COVID-19 and lauded the Karnataka government for the foreign investment of 90 thousand crore during the year of the pandemic. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the PM said, "During the previous governments, Karnataka saw a yearly foreign investment of approximately 30 thousand crore. This is the BJP's commitment to the youth of Karnataka."

PM Modi assures continuity of development

He assured the voters that a similar approach towards the development of the state will be carried out if the saffron party is voted to power. "BJP's government will work with utmost loyalty to improve the infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve quality of life in villages and cities, and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and the youth," PM Modi said.

"We want Katnataka to be number one in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be number one in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number One in agriculture too. Karnataka's heritage and cultural competence have been revered," he added.

PM Modi's video message for the voters in Karnataka comes a day before the state will undergo polling. All the political parties including the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have locked horns in the run-up to the assembly polls. The fate of candidates will be decided by the voters with the declaration of polling results on May 13.

