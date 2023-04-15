Feels Sad, Real Worker Doesn’t Leave Party: Bommai After Laxman Savadi Joins Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responding to BJP’s ex-Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joining the Congress said, he felt sad about the development, however, also noted the grand old party doesn’t have enough candidates to field in about 60 seats and will not benefit from ‘some people’ it has recruited. He further stated real and honest party workers don't leave the party. Notably Laxman Savadi after resigning from the BJP joined the Congress on April 14, after his name was found missing from the first two lists released by the saffron party for the polls in Karnataka.

“I feel very sad about Laxman Savadi. This is very common in politics. He saw a political future there, so he went to Congress. But Congress has no candidate in 60 constituencies. So they have recruited some people. But Congress will not benefit from them,” Bommai said. After inducting Savadi into the party Congress leader and Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah said, "His (Savadi's) only condition is that he should be treated properly. It's confirmed hundred percent that he will get a ticket to contest the Athani seat. I hope he wins his Assembly seat." BJP has announced 212 candidates so far for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections on May 10.

‘High demand for tickets in BJP’: Bommai

“The demand for tickets in the ruling party is high. Some people have gone to other parties to become MLAs. But real BJP workers do not leave the party. BJP will release the third list as soon as possible. I will file the nomination tomorrow,” he added. It’s important to recollect due to the discontent among party workers who were denied tickets, three sitting MLAs of BJP has resigned from the party. The poll schedule for the voting on May 10 kicked off on April 13 following which filing of nominations also began yesterday.

Laxman Savadi on April 14 switched sides and was inducted into the grand old party. He was denied a ticket by the BJP for the single phase May 10 elections. BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh hit out at Savadi, saying that he has “made a big mistake and will regret it later”.

