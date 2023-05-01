Last Updated:

Justice To All Appeasement For None: JP Nadda On Karnataka BJP's Election Manifesto

BJP's manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfill the aspirations of every individual in Karnataka, said BJP's JP Nadda.

Megha Rawat
"Siddaramaiah's government was absolutely a Reverse Gear government; it looted the natural resources, was letting the criminal and anti-social elements run amok, and appeasing a certain section of the society only to consolidate its vote bank!" said BJP National President JP Nadda while releasing BJP Praja Manifesto 2023 for the poll-bound Karnataka. 

"Our manifesto is different from the Congress' manifesto which talks about guarantees, which has got an outdated warranty. Our manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfil the aspirations of Karnataka's youth, farmers, women, labours, middle class, SC/ST and all sections of the society. Our manifesto is centred around 6 themes, said BJP national president JP Nadda. 

Our Manifesto is centred around 6 themes:

  1. Food Security
  2. Quality Education
  3. Affordable and Accessible Healthcare
  4. Assured Income Support
  5. Social Justice for All
  6. Development, Prosperity for All

Deepening his attack at Congress, JP Nadda said, "We are a government of Double-Engine, there's a Trouble-Engine; we are here to give Pace to the development, they (Congress) only give 'Brakes' to the development. Today, Karnataka has become the top destination for Foreign Direct Investments."

BJP's 16-point Karnataka manifesto

  1. Implementation of UCC
  2. Will Introduce NRC in Karnataka
  3. Financial Incentives to Youth
  4. Namma clinic in every ward
  5. Atal Ahara Kendra to be set up in every ward
  6. Upgradation of govt schools
  7. 10 l jobs to be manufactured
  8. Poshana scheme to be launched
  9. Bengaluru to be the state capital region
  10. Rs 3000 K-Agri fund to be set up
  11. Karnataka to become e-vehicle hub
  12. Distribution of 10 lakh housing sites
  13. 3 free cylinders to BPL families
  14. Samanvya schemes to ITs
  15. Nandini milk to BPL families
  16. 5 kg Shri Anna - Siri Dhanya through monthly ration kits

Assembly Election in Karnataka is slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13. 

