Justice To All Appeasement For None: JP Nadda On Karnataka BJP's Election Manifesto

"Siddaramaiah's government was absolutely a Reverse Gear government; it looted the natural resources, was letting the criminal and anti-social elements run amok, and appeasing a certain section of the society only to consolidate its vote bank!" said BJP National President JP Nadda while releasing BJP Praja Manifesto 2023 for the poll-bound Karnataka.

"Our manifesto is different from the Congress' manifesto which talks about guarantees, which has got an outdated warranty. Our manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfil the aspirations of Karnataka's youth, farmers, women, labours, middle class, SC/ST and all sections of the society. Our manifesto is centred around 6 themes, said BJP national president JP Nadda.

Our Manifesto is centred around 6 themes:

Food Security Quality Education Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Assured Income Support Social Justice for All Development, Prosperity for All

Deepening his attack at Congress, JP Nadda said, "We are a government of Double-Engine, there's a Trouble-Engine; we are here to give Pace to the development, they (Congress) only give 'Brakes' to the development. Today, Karnataka has become the top destination for Foreign Direct Investments."

BJP's 16-point Karnataka manifesto

Implementation of UCC Will Introduce NRC in Karnataka Financial Incentives to Youth Namma clinic in every ward Atal Ahara Kendra to be set up in every ward Upgradation of govt schools 10 l jobs to be manufactured Poshana scheme to be launched Bengaluru to be the state capital region Rs 3000 K-Agri fund to be set up Karnataka to become e-vehicle hub Distribution of 10 lakh housing sites 3 free cylinders to BPL families Samanvya schemes to ITs Nandini milk to BPL families 5 kg Shri Anna - Siri Dhanya through monthly ration kits

Assembly Election in Karnataka is slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.