Justice To All Appeasement For None: JP Nadda On Karnataka BJP's Election Manifesto

"Siddaramaiah's government was absolutely a Reverse Gear government; it looted the natural resources, was letting the criminal and anti-social elements run amok, and appeasing a certain section of the society only to consolidate its vote bank!" said BJP National President JP Nadda while releasing BJP Praja Manifesto 2023 for the poll-bound Karnataka.
"Our manifesto is different from the Congress' manifesto which talks about guarantees, which has got an outdated warranty. Our manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfil the aspirations of Karnataka's youth, farmers, women, labours, middle class, SC/ST and all sections of the society. Our manifesto is centred around 6 themes, said BJP national president JP Nadda.
Our Manifesto is centred around 6 themes:
Deepening his attack at Congress, JP Nadda said, "We are a government of Double-Engine, there's a Trouble-Engine; we are here to give Pace to the development, they (Congress) only give 'Brakes' to the development. Today, Karnataka has become the top destination for Foreign Direct Investments."
Assembly Election in Karnataka is slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.