Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress Meeting To Finalise Candidates For 100 Seats Underway

Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise the remaining 100 candidates for Karnataka assembly elections 2023 began at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 4, morning. The grand old party is expected to announce the second list of candidates for the 100 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka after the meeting. Congress had announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had previously said that the second list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls was likely to be announced after the crucial party meeting on April 4. The party has fielded Siddaramaiah from his home turf of Varuna in Mysuru district in the first list, following which the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly also expressed his intention to contest from the second seat of Kolar too, subject to the approval of the high command.

There are indications that the factions led by state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are still at loggerheads to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate, despite an appearance of unity in Karnataka Congress.

Ahead of the CEC meeting, Siddaramaiah responded to the media over the reports and clarified that the selection of the CM is a democratic process and will be decided by the party's high command. "What is being quoted in the media is totally false. All I said is that the selection of the CM is a democratic process, I am an aspirant for CM and he (DK Shivakumar) is an aspirant, but what they're saying is false," said the Congress leader.

What is being quoted in media is totally false. All I said is that the selection of the CM is a democratic process, I am an aspirant for CM and he (DK Shivakumar) is an aspirant, but what they're saying is false: Congress leader Siddaramaiah#KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/kHCNDOH6F6 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

On March 29, the Election Commission announced that the Karnataka Elections for 224 assembly seats will take place on May 10, and the counting of votes on May 13.

Gazette notification: April 13

Last date for filing nomination: April 20

Date of scrutiny of nominations: April 21

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: April 24

Date of single phase poll: May 10

Date of counting: May 13





