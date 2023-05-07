Karnataka Must Be Careful Of The Congress: PM Modi At Shivamogga Rally | Top Quotes

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive poll rally in Shivamogga, a day after his mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. Speaking at the rally, the Prime Minister said, "Congress has promised that they will give 10 lakh jobs in the next five years in the private sector. It means two lakh jobs every year. It's a blatant lie! BJP govt has ruled in Karnataka for 3.5 years, and more than 13 lakh formal jobs have been created every year. It means that the Congress will put Karnataka in reverse gear. The people have to be careful of the Congress party."
Here are some of the top quotes from PM Modi's rally in Shivamogga:
“The ecosystem created by the Congress to spread its lies was inflating a balloon in Karnataka for a long time. More than one false thing was written on this balloon. But the people of Karnataka knew that no matter how big the balloon inflated by the Congress ecosystem, it would not matter.”
“Today, the entire Karnataka is saying "Ee Baria Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara!" During my Roadshow, Bengaluru has shown immense love and trust, and it has touched my heart. I will forever be indebted to Karnataka.”
“From this land of Shivamogga, I want to assure the whole of Karnataka, I want to give a real guarantee that the love you have given me, the blessings you have given me... I will develop Karnataka and return it to you with interest.”
“During the Congress governments, our agriculture exports were very limited, but today India is among the top ten agriculture exporting countries in the world. Even during the Corona period, India has exported record agriculture, which has benefited our farmers.”
“Girls' education and women's empowerment were pushed back during decades of Congress rule. The BJP launched a campaign to remove this injustice being done to the daughters. Today more and more daughters are going to school.”