Karnataka Must Be Careful Of The Congress: PM Modi At Shivamogga Rally | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive poll rally in Shivamogga, a day after his mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. Speaking at the rally, the Prime Minister said, "Congress has promised that they will give 10 lakh jobs in the next five years in the private sector. It means two lakh jobs every year. It's a blatant lie! BJP govt has ruled in Karnataka for 3.5 years, and more than 13 lakh formal jobs have been created every year. It means that the Congress will put Karnataka in reverse gear. The people have to be careful of the Congress party."

Here are some of the top quotes from PM Modi's rally in Shivamogga: