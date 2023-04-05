Many Will Join BJP Soon, Says Shivarame Gowda After Jumping Ship Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

LR Shivarame Gowda, a former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Karnataka's Mandya, on Wednesday made a big claim that many people will join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next few days, ahead of Assembly elections as "they want double engine government" in the state. Notably, the expelled JD(S) leader joined the BJP on Wednesday along with his son Chetan Gowda in presence of saffron party national general secretary CT Ravi, state unit chief Naveen Kateel and Ministers K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah.

"Lot of people are coming from JD(S). Every election this scenario is going on in JD(S). The people of Karnataka are very clever voters. The double-engine government will work better for the state… BJP is a cadre-based party. Forget Siddaramaiah ji, DK Shivakumar ji, and Kumaraswamy ji, in next election, the BJP will get a majority and it will form a government," Shivarame Gowda said after joining the saffron party.

When asked whether other political leaders will join the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former MP said, "In the next 10 days, a lot of people will come to join the BJP because they want double-engine government."

Bengaluru | In the next 10 days, many people will be joining the BJP. The people of Karnataka want a double-engine government in the state. BJP will form majority government in Karnataka: LR Shivarame Gowda pic.twitter.com/6dj8p2P2Hz — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Shivarame Gowda joins BJP

On Tuesday itself, Shivarame released a statement that he would join the saffron party. Earlier in January, JD(S) state chief HK Kumaraswamy had expelled Shivarame for indulging in anti-party activities on the instructions of former CM HD Kumaraswamy. The ex-CM ordered the expulsion of the ex-MP for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the former Mandya MP from the Congress party-- late G Madegowda.

It is pertinent to mention that another top leader from Kumaraswamy's party AT Ramaswamy had recently joined the current ruling party. Ramaswamy, a four-time MLA from the Arkalgud Assembly constituency, resigned from his party and joined the BJP in Delhi in presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.