Updated 4 May 2026 at 07:37 IST LIVE | Canning Assembly Election Result 2026: Winner, Vote Share and Party-Wise Trends Canning (West Bengal) Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Here the contest would be between Ashim Sanpui and Sabir Ali Sardar. One expects the contest to go right down to the wire. Get the latest results for the Canning seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on republicworld.com.