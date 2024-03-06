×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

LIVE | Amit Shah to Meet Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar; Maha NDA Seat Sharing Formula Today

Stay tuned for all the latest updates

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Amit Shah
Amit Shah in Maharashtra today | Image: PTI
BJP's Second List of Lok Sabha Candidates Likely Today
Rahul Gandhi to announce 10-point poll promise for youth, unemployed in MP today
Nitish Kumar To Be in Delhi Today: JDU President Wants to Finalize Seat Sharing Before Foreign Tour?
  • Listen to this article
10: 08 IST, March 6th 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP may release its second list of Lok Sabha candidates today. “There is an election committee meeting in Delhi and I am going to participate in the meeting. Candidates from almost all the 28 seats will be finalised by the in-charge in the meeting with Union HM Amit Shah and Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal,” said former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. 

 

 

 

10: 04 IST, March 6th 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Congress party will begin its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh today. 

“Today is the 53rd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 1 pm, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh. After that, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume for 1.5 hours and today we will stay in Ratlam. Today is the last day in Madhya Pradesh. Tomorrow morning, we will enter Rajasthan and by the afternoon, we will enter Gujarat,” said Jairam Ramesh. 

 

 Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh says


 

Advertisement
8: 26 IST, March 6th 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi on Wednesday evening where he is expected to meet the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP and JDU may be looking to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement before Nitish Kumar leaves for abroad trip. He will leave for abroad on the morning of March 7 from Patna. 

 

8: 16 IST, March 6th 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The NDA is expected to announce the seat sharing formula in Maharashtra today as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on the seat-sharing formula for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Advertisement
8: 14 IST, March 6th 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it was time to "liberate" Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from “new Nizams”, a statement which was seen in reference to the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM),

"The entire Marathwada region was under the Nizam rule. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel liberated Marathwada from Nizam, and now it is time to liberate Sambhajinagar from the new Nizams," Shah said.

Speaking at a rally in the central Maharashtra city, he also targeted opposition parties for promoting dynasties, and claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wanted to make her son Rahul Gandhi prime minister.

In the 2019 general elections, AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel defeated undivided Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire, supported by the BJP.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo