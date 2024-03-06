LIVE | Amit Shah to Meet Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar; Maha NDA Seat Sharing Formula Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it was time to "liberate" Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from “new Nizams”, a statement which was seen in reference to the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM),

"The entire Marathwada region was under the Nizam rule. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel liberated Marathwada from Nizam, and now it is time to liberate Sambhajinagar from the new Nizams," Shah said.

Speaking at a rally in the central Maharashtra city, he also targeted opposition parties for promoting dynasties, and claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wanted to make her son Rahul Gandhi prime minister.

In the 2019 general elections, AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel defeated undivided Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire, supported by the BJP.