LIVE | Amit Shah to Meet Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar; Maha NDA Seat Sharing Formula Today

10: 08 IST, March 6th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP may release its second list of Lok Sabha candidates today. “There is an election committee meeting in Delhi and I am going to participate in the meeting. Candidates from almost all the 28 seats will be finalised by the in-charge in the meeting with Union HM Amit Shah and Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal,” said former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
10: 04 IST, March 6th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Congress party will begin its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh today.
“Today is the 53rd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 1 pm, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh. After that, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume for 1.5 hours and today we will stay in Ratlam. Today is the last day in Madhya Pradesh. Tomorrow morning, we will enter Rajasthan and by the afternoon, we will enter Gujarat,” said Jairam Ramesh.
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh says
8: 26 IST, March 6th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi on Wednesday evening where he is expected to meet the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP and JDU may be looking to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement before Nitish Kumar leaves for abroad trip. He will leave for abroad on the morning of March 7 from Patna.
8: 16 IST, March 6th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The NDA is expected to announce the seat sharing formula in Maharashtra today as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on the seat-sharing formula for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
8: 14 IST, March 6th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it was time to "liberate" Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from “new Nizams”, a statement which was seen in reference to the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM),
"The entire Marathwada region was under the Nizam rule. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel liberated Marathwada from Nizam, and now it is time to liberate Sambhajinagar from the new Nizams," Shah said.
Speaking at a rally in the central Maharashtra city, he also targeted opposition parties for promoting dynasties, and claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wanted to make her son Rahul Gandhi prime minister.
In the 2019 general elections, AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel defeated undivided Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire, supported by the BJP.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:20 IST
