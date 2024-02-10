English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

AAP to Announce Election Candidates For 13 Seats in Punjab, 1 in Chandigarh: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that his party will announce candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and a Chandigarh parliamentary seat.

Press Trust Of India
CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP to Announce Candidates for 13 LS Seats in Punjab, 1 in Chandigarh: Arvind Kejriwal | Image:Facebook/File
Khanna (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his party will announce candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Chandigarh parliamentary seat, as he sought peoples' blessings for the victory of his candidates.

Kejriwal made the announcement addressing a gathering organised for the "doorstep delivery" of ration under the National Food Security Act of the Punjab government.

"Two years back, you gave your blessings. Out of 117 seats, you gave us 92 seats. You created history in Punjab. Today, I again seek your blessings with folded hands. There will be Lok Sabha Elections after two months. In Punjab, there are 13 (Lok Sabha) seats, one is Chandigarh and (in total) there will be 14 seats,” he said.

"In the coming 10-15 days, the AAP will announce its candidates on all these 14 seats. I request you the way you blessed us two years back, get the party to win all these 14 seats," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also praised the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government, saying it had done a "lot of work" in the past two years.

"If I ask you today, in 75 years, the Congress ruled for so many years, and tell me when the Congress did a good job. (You) will not remember. If I ask you, the Akali Dal ruled for so many years, tell me a good job the Akali Dal has done. (You) will not remember," said Kejriwal, as he attacked the rival parties.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

