After ‘Denying’ Permission to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Manipur Govt Approves Venue

Manipur: The Manipur government on Wednesday granted approval for the venue of the proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, scheduled for January 14. The decision, however, comes with a caveat as the government has mandated a "limited number of participants" for the flagging-off ceremony.

Congress Party’s Request Made 8 Days Ago

This approval follows the Congress party's request, made eight days ago, seeking permission to commence the yatra from the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal.

The order, issued by the Imphal East district magistrate's office, stated, "Only flagging off of the Yatra with a limited number of participants is hereby allowed on January 14 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order.

The number and name of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take up all necessary precautionary measures."

Highlighting potential challenges, the order mentioned that the district superintendent of police has submitted a report foreseeing a large crowd during the opening ceremony.

Considering the prevailing law and order situation in the state, the authorities expressed concerns that a significant gathering might lead to potential disruptions.

Additionally, the imposition of Section 144 Cr PC, a prohibition order, in Imphal East district further adds to the regulatory framework surrounding the event.