Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

After 'Lord Ram Non-Vegetarian' Controversy, NCP's Jitendra Awhad Turns Into Laughing Stock

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad asked why President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to Ram Temple’s inauguration, 5 days after the President was formally invited.

Abhishek Tiwari
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad was mocked on social media for asking why President Murmu was not invited to Ram Temple’s inauguration. | Image:PTI/ File Photo
Mumbai: After calling Lord Ram a ‘non-vegetarian’, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad became a subject of mockery on Wednesday after he asked, why President Droupadi Murmu has not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Temple. Awhad’s statement came up five days after the President was formally invited to be a part of the Ram Temple’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ on January 22.

In order to put down the BJP government over the invitation to the President, he even drew a link between the new Parliament building inauguration and the Ram temple. Meanwhile, his latest statement has brought him a stock full of mockeries on social media. Users even didn’t hesitate to say that he is facing some mental issues.

President Droupadi Murmu was given an invitation to the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony by Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra along with others on January 12.

Awhad termed ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony as BJP's political tool

Unaware about the fact, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, while hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ram Temple’s inauguration asked, “My question is, why has Droupadi Murmu not been invited as she was not invited to the inauguration of the Parliament?”

Pointing at the BJP, he further said, “Do you deliberately keep Droupadi Murmu aside? What is in your heart? You do not want to respect women?"

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Jitendra Awhad termed the ceremony as BJP’s political tool for political gains, and said, “What is the significance of January 22? Is there any connection between Lord Ram and January 22? Lord Ram's name was used during the 1970 elections, and since then till today every election is fought in the name of Lord Ram.”

#WATCH | NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader, Dr.Jitendra Awhad says "What is the significance of 22nd? Is there any connection between Lord Ram on 22nd January? Lord Ram's name was used in the election in 1970, and since then till today every election is fought in the name of Lord… pic.twitter.com/nMOxEkCmvv

— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Earlier, the Sharad Pawar faction leader sparked a massive controversy by calling Lord Ram a ‘non-vegetarian’ at a rally in Nashik’s Shirdi. He said, “The man lived in the forest for 14 years, where he would have got vegetarian food in jungles.” Awhad made this remark in the presence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Following the statement, as many as 5 FIRs were registered against the NCP leader for making controversial statements against Lord Ram. Not only this, he drew a major criticism from devotees across the nation. 
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

