Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Aiming for Stars, Can't Grasp the Ground in Their Own Backyard: Abhishek Banerjee To Congress

War of words has erupted between Adhir Ranjan and top TMC leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh and Abhishek over seat-sharing in Bengal.

Digital Desk
TMC
Abhishek Banerjee | Image:X/@AITCofficial
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: The acrimonious battle between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress has once again taken centerstage as Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday hit out at the INDI partner after his party garnered more vote share in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections. Taking a dig at Bengal's Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Abhishek took to X and wrote, "Despite contesting NCHAC elections for the first time AITC Assam managed a higher vote share than INC - the primary opposition."

War of words has erupted between Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and top TMC leaders Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh and Abhishek over seat-sharing in Bengal. As Adhir called Mamata "egoistic" and "untrustworthy", Mamata has, time and again, expressed that only her party is capable of taking on the BJP in the state. However that has not gone well with Adhir. According to sources, Congress has asked for at least 8 seats in the state. However, TMC has only agreed upon giving two seats. This has, in turn, prompted Adhir to say that the Congress will fight solo in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Asking Congress to accept the ground reality and not to aim for the stars, Abhishek further wrote, "One might say their seat share aspirations in Bengal are akin to aiming for the stars when they couldn't quite grasp  the ground in their own backyard!"
 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

