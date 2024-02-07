Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:12 IST

'Ajit Pawar Is a Workaholic', Baba Siddiqui Says Amid Buzz Around Him Joining NCP

Trouble seems to be mounting for Congress as reports of Baba Siddiqui likely joining the NCP are emerging after his meeting with Ajit Pawar earlier this week.

Sandip Singh
ajit pawar
Trouble seems to be mounting for Congress as reports of Baba Siddiqui likely joining the NCP are emerging after his meeting with Ajit Pawar earlier this week. | Image:pti
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Days after the Congress was dealt a huge blow in Maharashtra with the party's former MP from Mumbai South Milind Deora joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena recently, more trouble seems to be mounting for the party's state leadership as reports of two more key figures – Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui – likely joining the NCP, are emerging after Baba Siddiqui's meeting with Ajit Pawar earlier this week.

In the coming days, Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui are likely to join the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, Republic has learnt. “Baba Siddiqui met with Ajit Pawar and the duo discussed the prospects of the former joining the Pawar-led party”, a source from the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party told Republic, adding, “although the discussions are still in the primary stage, Baba could join the party first while his son may join in later”.

"Baba Siddiqui is a prominent Muslim face [in the region], and we have worked with him during the Congress-NCP alliance in the past. Him joining our party will benefit us", the source further revealed.

Baba Siddiqui Says Ajit Pawar is a ‘Workaholic’

Reacting to the political buzz around him potentially switching parties, Baba Siddiqui said, “Ajit Pawar is a very workaholic person. At times, we were even compelled to think that it was our poor luck that he was not a leader of our party".

Stressing that he “will likely stay in Congress”, Baba Siddiqui further told Republic, "As of now, I am very much in the Congress. But no one has seen the future”.  

Ajit Pawar Helped Me in Tough Times, Zeeshan Siddiqui Says

Meanwhile, Baba's son Zeeshan Siddiqui, who is currently serving as an MLA from the Bandra East, said, “I don't know about my father, but I can assure you that I am in the Congress currently and am not going anywhere”.

Claiming that the he doesn't discuss politics [with his father Baba Siddiqui] at home, Zeeshan further said, “As of now, I'm inclined towards the Congress, and will remain with my party”. 

Underlining that the Siddiqui-clan shares “good family relations with Ajit Pawar”, Zeeshan told Republic, “it was him [Ajit Pawar] who helped me in tough times in the past… whenever I was in trouble, he stood by my side, [and even though] my relations are good with him, I am not going anywhere." 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Eknath ShindeAjit PawarSharad Pawar
