Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Akhilesh Yadav Dissolves Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh Unit Following Electoral Setback

State president Ramayan Singh, along with the entire district units, faced dissolution, marking a sweeping change in the party's organizational structure.

Isha Bhandari
State president Ramayan Singh, along with the entire district units, faced dissolution, marking a sweeping change in the party's organizational structure.
State president Ramayan Singh, along with the entire district units, faced dissolution, marking a sweeping change in the party's organizational structure. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took decisive action on Monday by dissolving the entire Madhya Pradesh unit of the party. The announcement was made by SP national spokesperson Yash Bhartiya, who conveyed that the dissolution directive came directly from Yadav.

State president Ramayan Singh, along with the entire district units, faced dissolution, marking a sweeping change in the party's organizational structure. 

Advertisement

Bhartiya further revealed that 10 Lok Sabha in-charges have been removed from their positions as part of the restructuring.

This strategic decision follows the SP's disappointing performance in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, where the party failed to secure a single seat out of the 59 it contested. 

Advertisement

The polls, held on November 17, saw the results declared on December 3, highlighting a setback for the party in the 230-member Assembly.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement