Akhilesh Yadav Dissolves Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh Unit Following Electoral Setback

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took decisive action on Monday by dissolving the entire Madhya Pradesh unit of the party. The announcement was made by SP national spokesperson Yash Bhartiya, who conveyed that the dissolution directive came directly from Yadav.

State president Ramayan Singh, along with the entire district units, faced dissolution, marking a sweeping change in the party's organizational structure.

Bhartiya further revealed that 10 Lok Sabha in-charges have been removed from their positions as part of the restructuring.

This strategic decision follows the SP's disappointing performance in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, where the party failed to secure a single seat out of the 59 it contested.

The polls, held on November 17, saw the results declared on December 3, highlighting a setback for the party in the 230-member Assembly.