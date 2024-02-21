English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 14:47 IST

'All's Well That Ends Well': Akhilesh After Offering 17 Seats to Congress in UP

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Digital Desk
Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi | Image:ANI/Facebook
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Confirming alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that there is 'no dispute with Rahul Gandhi'. His statement comes after SP and Congress reached a consensus on seat-sharing talks. For the unversed, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

On being asked why he was not present twice for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Paty Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "All is well that ends well... Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon... All is well that ends well..."  

Full List of 17 Lok Sabha Seats That SP Offered to Congress

  1. Raebareli
  2. Amethi
  3. Kanpur
  4. Fatehpur Sikri 
  5. Bansgaon 
  6. Saharanpur
  7. Prayagraj
  8. Maharajganj 
  9. Banaras
  10. Amroha
  11. Jhansi
  12. Bulandshahr
  13. Ghaziabad
  14. Mathura
  15. Hathras
  16. Barabanki
  17. Deoria
Published February 21st, 2024 at 14:25 IST

