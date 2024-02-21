Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Confirming alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that there is 'no dispute with Rahul Gandhi'. His statement comes after SP and Congress reached a consensus on seat-sharing talks. For the unversed, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

On being asked why he was not present twice for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Paty Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "All is well that ends well... Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon... All is well that ends well..."

Full List of 17 Lok Sabha Seats That SP Offered to Congress

Raebareli Amethi Kanpur Fatehpur Sikri Bansgaon Saharanpur Prayagraj Maharajganj Banaras Amroha Jhansi Bulandshahr Ghaziabad Mathura Hathras Barabanki Deoria