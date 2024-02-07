Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: The opposition alliance in Jammu and Kashmir is encountering a fresh challenge, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now staking its claim to represent the Union Territory. AAP's Jammu and Kashmir Unit is actively seeking a share in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in 2024.

AAP Co-Chairman Mehraj Malik spoke about the party's commitment to counter the BJP's efforts, stating that only honest candidates can effectively challenge the ruling party. "With a 12-year presence in Jammu and Kashmir, AAP has gained considerable support from the people who want the party to play a role in the region. We await instructions from the high command. Having secured representation in Punjab and Delhi, we now seek a similar opportunity in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, AAP's Provincial President of Kashmir, revealed that the party is preparing to field candidates for the Parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He hinted at a potential collaboration with the Congress party and other regional players, suggesting that such an alliance could form a united front on selected seats. "We have dedicated candidates working hard on the ground," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is strategically focusing on mobilising ‘Party Cadre Aspirations’ as a key strategy to gain substantial ground in the Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. Ravinder Sharma, Congress Vice-President, highlighted the party's impressive performance in Rajouri, securing 3.75 lakh votes. Sharma expressed the cadre's eagerness to contest not only Anantnag but also Srinagar and Baramulla seats, challenging the National Conference's 2019 triumph in the region. The Congress has taken a proactive step by finalising the names of candidates for all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, with the list submitted to the high command by a committee headed by former MoS Bhakta Charan Dass.

In response to Congress's claim to the Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, the National Conference (NC) refuted it, asserting that the votes Congress garnered in 2019 belonged to them. Zeeshan Rana, NC spokesperson, pointed out that the votes in Rajouri and Poonch were from the National Conference, as they provided unconditional support to Congress in that region. Rana added that Omar Abdullah has expressed the intent to contest all three seats won by the NC in 2019.