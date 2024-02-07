Guwahati: Angkita Dutta, the former Youth Congress president of Assam who faced suspension amid allegations of harassment against Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV, confronted Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amguri as the yatra entered Assam from Nagaland. Joining her cause were hundreds of Congress workers and leaders from Amguri.

Advertisement

An embarrassing situation unfolded for Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as his convoy entered Assam's Amguri. Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders, led by Angkita Dutta, daughter of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Late Anjan Dutta, staged a Satyagraha, demanding justice. They asserted that Angkita is yet to receive justice from the Congress party, emphasizing that without justice for women, the true purpose of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra remains unfulfilled.

In a statement to Republic Digital, Angkita Dutta expressed her frustration, revealing that she is still awaiting justice despite reporting harassment by Srinivas BV and reaching out to Rahul Gandhi. "Today, as he passes through my own constituency, I demand justice from him. If a party worker is denied justice, what purpose will Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra serve?" she questioned.

Angkita clarified that despite her suspension, she has remained loyal to the Congress party and has actively worked for the party in Sivasagar and Amguri for the past 10 months. Describing her situation as a 'vanvas' (exile) within the party, she expressed hope that the party would eventually provide her with justice.

She highlighted the support she received from thousands of Congress workers, including presidents, secretaries of mandals, blocks, and members of the municipality board. Angkita dismissed the notion that they are against the party, emphasizing that their protest is aimed at a few individuals who are undermining the party's integrity.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Assam CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, accompanying Rahul Gandhi along with APCC president Bhupen Borah and other party leaders, mocked Angkita Dutta's Satyagraha and suggested that she seek justice from the Supreme Court.

The Congress party reportedly had to cancel several scheduled programs at Amguri due to the Satyagraha led by Angkita Dutta.