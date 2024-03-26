×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

As IMD Predicts Summer Heatwave, EC Asks Polls Officers to Make Necessary Preparations

Poll officers have been asked to ensure that polling stations have provisions for drinking water, shade, medical kits, etc., to deal with summer heatwaves.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Weather
The IMD has predicted harsh summer conditions during the voting phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: With the backdrop of the India Meteorological Department predicting a harsh summer, the Election Commission has asked its poll officers to strictly comply with its directive on providing the minimum necessary facilities at polling stations to deal with inclement weather conditions. These preparations will include the provision of drinking, water, shade, medical kits, etc., at the polling stations. 

Furthermore, the EC also shared a list of dos and don’ts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority to deal with the impact of the expected heat wave. 

In a letter sent out to its CEOs on March 16, the day it announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the EC reminded them about its earlier set of instructions on assured minimum facilities at polling stations.

According to the June 2023 instructions on assured minimum facilities, which have been circulated afresh, during summer, every polling party shall be supplied with oral rehydration salts (ORS) for their own use as well as for any voter needing the same due to heat stroke.

"A handbill on 'Dos and Don'ts' in case of heat stroke may be prepared and supplied to each of the polling parties. An appeal to the electors may be issued to carry wet towels to protect themselves against dehydration and also advise women electors to avoid bringing children along with them to polling stations during hot weather conditions," the instruction said.

The commission has cited IMD to note that there is a high probability of above normal temperatures during the summer season, "which may translate into stronger and longer spells of heatwave especially during months of March to June 2024".

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 for which nearly 11 lakh polling stations are being set up across the 543 constituencies.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

