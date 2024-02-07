Advertisement

DHARMASALA, HIMACHAL PRADESH: Addressing a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Saturday, Bhartiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ as ‘Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra’. While doing so, Nadda questioned why senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had remained silent on the recent remarks made by their MP DK Suresh. “Three days back, member of Parliament DK Suresh said south India contributes more towards Goods and Services Tax (GST) but larger portion of the GST is spent in north India, which is an injustice and said he would demand a separate country in the coming times,” said Nadda.

He added that Congress chief Kharge had spoken in Parliament on Friday for more than an hour but had made no reference to the statement of his party MP who is also the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Advertisement

"The opposition is demanding caste census whereas we believe that there are four castes in the country - poor, women, youth and farmers. Plans have been made for their upliftment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The leadership of Prime Minister Modi has taken the country from scam to success and from sports to space, he said, and added that "we are fortunate that after 500 years of struggle, Ram temple has been inaugurated and Article 370 (of the Constitution) has been abrogated".

Advertisement

"Today, the Army has the freedom to act against the enemy. India, which was a financially weak nation, now stands in the top five financially sound nations of the world," he said.

Lashing out at the Congress government in the state for "bringing development to a standstill", Nadda said notifications of a total of 620 government offices, 19 degree colleges and 286 schools have been withdrawn. Moreover, he said, HIM CARE cards are not being honoured as Rs 200 crore is yet to be given to the hospitals by the state government.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for saying that help was not received from the Centre, Nadda said the prime minister has given Rs 1,782 crore to Himachal Pradesh during the rain disaster between July to December last year besides permission to build 11,000 additional houses.

He said the Modi government has fulfilled the guarantee of providing tap water to every house. Crores of families got benefits under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, he added.

Advertisement

The BJP president said the people of Himachal are realising their "mistake" of choosing the Congress in the state and have made up their mind to give all four seats to the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, seeing the enthusiasm of the workers, Nadda took out a road show in an open jeep from Shila Chowk to Zorawar Stadium in Dharamsala.

Advertisement

However, the road show from Gaggal Airport was cancelled in the morning itself due to bad weather. On this occasion, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former chief minister JaiRam Thakur and party MPs and MLAs were also present.

With inputs from PTI.