English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

In Another Jolt to INDI Bloc Ahead of LS 2024, RLD Set To Break Ties With Samajwadi Party in UP

The Rashtriya Lok Dal is all set to break ties with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, in another big jolt to the INDI Bloc ahead of LS 2024.

Kriti Dhingra
The RLD is all set to break ties with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, in yet another setback for INDI Bloc.
The RLD is all set to break ties with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, in yet another setback for INDI Bloc. | Image:Akhilesh Yadav X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha Elections just around the corner, Jayant Chowdhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is all set to break ties with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party (SP) in the Hindi-heartland of Uttar Pradesh, in what appears to be yet another setback for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance, Republic has learnt. 

The RLD will likely join the NDA, in an alliance with the BJP, sources say.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he be will joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo ‘Nyay’ Yatra (either in Amethi or Raebareli), moments after he received an invitation to join the yatra which will enter Uttar Pradesh on February 16.

While extending greetings to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the SP said in a statement, "Akhilesh Yadav has received an invitation of Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which enters UP on February 16. Yadav has given consent to join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli."  

Advertisement

The SP supremo further expressed hope that the yatra would join the 'PDA' [Pichada (backward), Dalit (oppressed), and Alpsankhyak (minority)] strategy of his party upon its entry into the state, and that it would carry forward the party's agitation demanding social justice and mutual harmony, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Akhilesh YadavMayawati
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement