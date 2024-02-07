The RLD is all set to break ties with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, in yet another setback for INDI Bloc. | Image: Akhilesh Yadav X

Advertisement

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha Elections just around the corner, Jayant Chowdhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is all set to break ties with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party (SP) in the Hindi-heartland of Uttar Pradesh, in what appears to be yet another setback for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance, Republic has learnt.

The RLD will likely join the NDA, in an alliance with the BJP, sources say.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he be will joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo ‘Nyay’ Yatra (either in Amethi or Raebareli), moments after he received an invitation to join the yatra which will enter Uttar Pradesh on February 16.

While extending greetings to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the SP said in a statement, "Akhilesh Yadav has received an invitation of Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which enters UP on February 16. Yadav has given consent to join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli."

Advertisement

The SP supremo further expressed hope that the yatra would join the 'PDA' [Pichada (backward), Dalit (oppressed), and Alpsankhyak (minority)] strategy of his party upon its entry into the state, and that it would carry forward the party's agitation demanding social justice and mutual harmony, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)