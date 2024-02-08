Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Big jolt to AAP-Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Over 2,000 workers join BJP in Gujarat

The local leaders from Rajkot as well as north and central Gujarat joined the ruling fold in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president.

Digital Desk
Over 2,000 Congress, AAP workers join BJP in Gujarat ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Over 2,000 Congress, AAP workers join BJP in Gujarat ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Image:@BJP4Gujarat/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gujarat: More than 2,000 workers and office-bearers of the opposition Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday, said the saffron outfit. They were inducted into the BJP at a function held at the ruling party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Those who joined the BJP from the Congress included former Leader of Opposition in Rajkot district panchayat Arjun Khatariya, Rajkot district president of Seva Dal Kishorsinh Jadeja and four members of Rajkot district panchayat - Shardaben Dhaduk, Mira Bhalodia, Gita Chavda and Gita Chauhan -- among others, said a release by the saffron party.

These local leaders from Rajkot as well as north and central Gujarat joined the ruling fold in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil.

Advertisement

Welcoming the newly-inducted members, Paatil said everyone should help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his endeavour to strengthen India and Gujarat, the release said.

Advertisement

"As Gujarat CM, Modi introduced 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. As PM, he has now introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He also took steps to double farmers' income. Every year, Rs 6,000 is deposited into the bank accounts of farmers by the government (under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi)," said Paatil.

On the occasion, the state BJP chief attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party is known for dividing people on caste lines to gain power. "It was PM Mod who abolished this caste-based politics and worked towards empowering four sections of society - women, farmers, youths and the poor," he said.

Advertisement

Congress and AAP workers and local leaders have joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The saffron outfit did not provide party-wise break-up of opposition workers who joined its ranks, but said the number stood at more than 2,000. 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement