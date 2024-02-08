English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Big Tussle Within INDI Alliance Continues, Now SP Miffed With Congress; Key Meet at 11:30 Tomorrow

The much-anticipated seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) within the INDI bloc took is scheduled for Saturday.

Isha Bhandari
The much-anticipated seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) within the INDI bloc took is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30
Image:PTI
New Delhi: The much-anticipated seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) within the INDI bloc took is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 

Sources say that the Akhilesh Yadav’s is reported to be miffed with the Congress over undisclosed issues, adding a layer of complexity to the negotiation process.

The two parties allied for the 2017 assembly elections but their leaders campaigned separately. The alliance remained merely on the paper as the BJP stormed back to power.

The Congress believes the situation has changed and that minorities were particularly looking at it as a national force that can defeat the BJP. But the Congress has little bargaining power. It got just 2.33% votes in the 2022 assembly polls while the SP polled 32.06% and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 2.85%.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

