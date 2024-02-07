English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 22:31 IST

INDI Leader Nitish Kumar Praises PM Narendra Modi For This Act

CM Nitish Kumar said that it was a long-pending demand that was fulfilled by the government.

Abhishek Tiwari
Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lauds PM Modi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for honouring former-Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna. He said that it was a long-pending demand that was fulfilled by the government. 

Former-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur has been awarded the Bharat Ratna (posthumously). 

Nitish Kumar took to X to heap praises at PM Narendra Modi-led government, saying, “It is a matter of great pleasure to give the country's highest honour 'Bharat Ratna' to former Chief Minister and great socialist leader Late Karpoori Thakur ji. This is a good decision of the central government.”

Advertisement

“This highest honour given to Late Karpoori Thakur Ji on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among the Dalits, deprived and neglected sections. We have always been demanding to give 'Bharat Ratna' to Late Karpoori Thakur ji. The years old demand has been fulfilled today,” the chief minister added. 

Karpoori Thakur's son expresses gratitude

Meanwhile, Karpoori Thakur's son and JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur expressed his gratitude to the central government and said that he doesn’t see the gesture by PM Narendra Modi-led government from the side of politics.

He said, “I want to thank the central government from my side as well as on behalf of my party and people of Bihar. I don't see it from the side of politics. His (Karpoori Thakur) 100th birthday is tomorrow so maybe in view of that the central government took this decision.”

Advertisement

Chirag Pawan Thanks PM Modi

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President, Chirag Pawan said, “I want to thank the Government of India and PM Modi. For a long time, the people of Bihar and Indians had this demand that Karpoori Thakur be awarded for his contributions to the social welfare of the downtrodden.”

Advertisement

Bihar-BJP chief Samrat Choudhary hails PM Modi

Bihar-BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary said that Narendra Modi’s government has enhanced the honour of Bihar, after declaration of ‘Bharat Ratna’ to former-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur. He said, "Narendra Modi's government has enhanced the honour of Bihar today. On behalf of everyone in Bihar, I thank him for awarding Bharat Ratna to 'Gudri Ke Laal', freedom fighter and former CM Karpoori Thakur. It's PM Modi's guarantee that he will fulfill everyone's dreams."

Advertisement

Only PM Modi has strength to do this: Sushil Modi

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, while responding to Karpoori Thakur being awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna’, said, " No one else could do this, only PM Modi has the strength to do this. He has declared to give Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award to the person who fought for poor people. Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to poor people, the way PM Modi is working for poor people. PM Modi is the only one who is fulfilling the dreams of Karpoori Thakur."


 

Advertisement



 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Para badminton stars eye Paralympic berth with good show in WC

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Russia's President Putin Amid Controversy

    World21 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement