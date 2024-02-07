Bihar Politics: As the political drama in Bihar reaches a conclusion, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for the 9th term along with new Cabinet ministers.

The political scenario in Bihar changed yet again, when Nitish Kumar recently bid adieu to the ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state. Nitish has returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fold as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nitish Kumar is known to switch sides at the drop of a hat and has done so several times over the years in Bihar. However, this time, it was a major twist, as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav were banking on Nitish’s support for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

BJP national president JP Nadda says, “It is on record that whenever NDA forms government in Bihar, stability and development take a quantum leap. Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha election and will form the govt in 2025.”

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy says, "There was a need for a big change in Bihar. A good atmosphere is being seen in Bihar. This is good for Bihar. We will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar."

On NDA government in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan says, "It is a matter of happiness that Bihar has now got the NDA government. Looking at the current situation, I can say that NDA will win all 40 seats of Bihar."

First Cabinet meeting of the newly formed Bihar Cabinet is likely to take place at 11 am on Monday.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: BJP national president JP Nadda says, "It is on record that whenever NDA forms government in Bihar, stability and development take a quantum leap. Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha election and will form the govt in 2025." pic.twitter.com/s5KfGel4c6

, after the oath-ceremony of the new government in Patna.

, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as CM and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. "The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfil the aspirations of its people," tweets PM Modi.

Newly elected Deputy CM of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “PM Modi, Union Home Minister, BJP national president and the entire leadership showed faith in me. I will live up to their trust.”

leaves from Raj Bhavan, in Patna after the oath taking ceremony.

) comeback is a great opportunity and a happy news for us and for Bihar. Bihar has always seen a new episode of development under the NDA government.

On the new NDA alliance in Bihar, BJP President JP Nadda said, “Whenever the NDA government has come in Bihar, it has brought stability and progress to the state. JD(U)’s natural alliance is NDA. This double engine government under PM Modi ji will be beneficial for us. This alliance helps in maintaining law and order. In the upcoming polls, NDA will sweep the election.”

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar , after the oath-ceremony of the new government in Patna pic.twitter.com/Etf3dUY9WA

Bihar's newly elected Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, “We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. In 2020 we won the elections and defeated Lalu Yadav's family and will do the same in future also.”

#WATCH | Bihar's newly elected Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, "We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. In 2020 we won the elections and defeated Lalu Yadav's family and will do the same in future also." pic.twitter.com/uEpDu6rn9r

After Nitish Kumar swearing in ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated him. He took to X saying, “Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar and Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as deputy chief minister. My best wishes to this new team to start a new chapter of development and public welfare in Bihar.”

After formation of the NDA government in Bihar, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, “JDU is a party who’s anti-Congress. We have worked in the NDA but we have had ideological differences with the BJP on a few topics. JD(U) has had ideological differences with BJP and RSS. However, the Ram Mandir order was passed by the Supreme Court and was accepted by all. UCC should be implemented only after taking states and various sections into confidence.”

Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh took oath as Cabinet minister of Bihar.

Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and elder son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Santosh Kumar Suman took oath as Cabinet minister.

Dr Prem Kumar and Shravan Kumar took oath as ministers in Bihar Cabinet.

Senior JD(U) leader Bijendra Yadav took oath as Cabinet minister. He is an 8-time MLA representing Supaul Constituency since 1990.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary took oath as minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as a minister of Bihar. He is also likely to hold the post of Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish Kumar Cabinet along with Samrat Choudhary.

BJP's Samrat Choudhary took oath as the minister in Nitish Cabinet. He is likely to be appointed as Deputy CM.

After Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM and rejoined the BJP-led NDA, political strategist Prashant Kishor claimed that the new alliance in Bihar will not last long until the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. "The formation that currently exists, in which Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA and has the BJP's backing, won't exist until the (Bihar) assembly elections. I can give you this in writing. And the change will happen within six months of the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

BJP National President JP Nadda will hold a press conference at 6.30 this evening as regards the political developments of Bihar.

Vijay Sinha, Deputy Leader of Bihar BJP legislative party who is likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar today, said, "The oath ceremony will take place at 5 pm. All the MLAs will be present there. I thank everyone."

" Nitish Kumar is a majestic leader of this country. Our party (BJP) has welcomed him ( Nitish Kumar ) to the NDA. As a party leader, I would also like to welcome him," said BJP Uttar Pradesh leader AK Sharma on Nitish Kumar 's resignation as Mahagathbandhan's Bihar CM.

LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan commented upon JD(U) joining NDA and Nitish Kumar taking oath as Bihar CM again. “I will attend the oath ceremony today as an NDA ally. It is a matter of joy that the NDA is coming to power in Bihar. We too have a vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'. I have said earlier that I have had policy-based differences with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar . If the work continues as per his policies, the differences will probably continue in the time to come. I have always believed that his policies have not facilitated development in Bihar,” said Paswan.

RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari has commented upon Nitish Kumar 's resignation as Bihar CM. He said, " Nitish Kumar has set a new world record. However, this would be the end of 'paltimaar' (about-turn) politics in Bihar. We have faith in the people of Bihar, and we will accept each and every challenge."

"The people of Bihar will punish Nitish Kumar in Lok Sabha elections. Congress is not dependent on any party. We will continue fighting our battle," said Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Eight people will be swearing in today in Bihar - Samrat chaudhary (BJP), Vijay Sinha (BJP), Prem Kumar (BJP), Vijay Chaudhary (JDU), Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Shravan Kumar (JDU), Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) and Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent).

After Nitish Kumar ’s alliance with the NDA to form a new government in Bihar, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has commented upon the INDI Alliance. He said, "(The) INDIA alliance is strong. There are a few speed breakers here and there. But we will unitedly fight against the BJP...all parties - DMK, NCP, TMC and SP - will fight together."

Earlier in the day, after Nitish Kumar resigned, Jairam Ramesh said, " Nitish Kumar , who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours. The people of Bihar will not forgive the experts of this betrayal and those who made them dance on their tune. It is quite clear that the Prime Minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it."

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar has invited Nitish Kumar to form the government in Bihar. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5 pm today.

After deleting some of her posts on Nitish Kumar yesterday, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took another dig at Nitish Kumar today. She said in Hindi, “उसके साथ रहना बेकार है जिसकी विचारधारा गिरगिट कुमार है.” (It is futile to live with those whose ideology is that of a 'girgit' (chameleon).

Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA and will be sworn in as Bihar chief minister at 5 pm today.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, and they believed that he ( Nitish Kumar ) would leave the Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) soon. We tried to keep Nitish with us, but we knew about it from the start that he would leave." He said earlier, “They will resign and go away...We will fight - we had already received information that Nitish would leave us. If they want to stay together then it's fine and if they go away then you can't stop them. The information by Tejashwi yadav and Lalu Yadav turned out to be true. This is how (Lord) Ram came to the country. Ram is gone. Enough is enough.”

Vijay Sinha is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, apart from Samrat Choudhary, say Republic sources.

BJP president JP Nadda will leave for Patna from Delhi this afternoon and reach there by 4 pm for the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar . Nadda will return to Delhi later in the night.

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

After resigning as the Mahagathbandhan chief minister in Bihar, Nitish Kumar said, “We Will Make New Gathbandhan”, while referring to his alliance with the NDA and BJP. Nitish Kumar said the things were not going well in the Mahagathbandhan, hence he took the decision to end it.

Nitish Kumar resigned from his position as Bihar CM at Raj Bhavan this morning. Nitish Kumar met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and is believed to have told him, “We (Janata Dal (United)) have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state.”

Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhavan and is expected to resign as Bihar CM of the Mahagathbandhan government.

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi has reached the BJP office in Patna for today's meeting. Apart from Renu Devi, Sushil Kumar Modi may return to office as Deputy CM of Bihar.