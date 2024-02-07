Advertisement

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a crucial strategy meeting on January 18, bringing together senior party leaders and key figures from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting aims to address challenges faced by the party in previous elections, with a specific focus on key constituencies.

The constituencies under special consideration include Anantnag Poonch-Rajouri, Jammu-Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda Lok Sabha seats. BJP aims to address shortcomings in these regions and secure a stronger mandate. The decision to hold state-specific meetings was made during a recent national office bearers meeting in New Delhi, recently.

According to party sources, “The primary objective of the gathering is to devise a comprehensive strategy concentrating efforts in areas where the BJP's performance has been less than satisfactory in previous elections,”. The party, eyeing all five Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory, will direct special attention to these constituencies to enhance its prospects.

“The meeting will involve an in-depth analysis of the party's policies and programs, discussing the impact of the Narendra Modi Government's welfare schemes on the people. Senior leaders from Delhi will engage in a detailed dialogue with us (UT leaders), seeking our views on election preparedness and will also be gathering feedback on the ground,” sources added.

With a goal to secure 51 percent plus vote share, BJP will emphasize grassroots-level engagement, booth strengthening, enrolling new voters, and organizing events such as youth gatherings. The party will also focus on women voters, who constitute 50 percent of the electorate, and highlight the benefits of various welfare measures undertaken by the Modi Government.

To counter potential opposition strategies, BJP is firm in seeking 51 percent plus polled votes, aiming to achieve a target of 400 plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Following the January 18 meeting, BJP will conduct meetings of all Morchas the next day, where Morcha leaders will be assigned tasks to ensure strong connections with the people. Pertinently, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP in Jammu had won both seats - Jammu and Udhampur. The party hopes to repeat the performance in 2024.

“BJP has now set its sights on the newly crafted seat of Anantnag-Poonch, taking into account the scheduled tribe status to be granted to Paharis and others,” said political analyst while wishing anonymity.

However, National Conference (NC) leadership expresses confidence in winning all three seats - Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Poonch, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) believes it can secure the Anantnag-Poonch seat. Both parties show no fear of BJP in the three seats, citing the party's inability to consolidate its position in Kashmir to pose a significant challenge.

Apni Party and People’s Conference, however, are optimistic about their performance, stating they can give a surprise in parliamentary polls.

BJP leadership remains confident, citing extensive connections with the masses and positive responses to development work and welfare schemes. In Ladakh, NC-Congress combine, having won the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil polls, plans to field a joint candidate against the BJP for Lok Sabha polls.

