Updated March 25th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
BJP Announces 14 Candidates For Sikkim Assembly Polls
The BJP on Sunday announced 14 candidates for the polls to the 32-member Sikkim assembly.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Gangtok: The BJP on Sunday announced 14 candidates for the polls to the 32-member Sikkim assembly. The BJP also declared that Dinesh Chandra Nepal will be contesting as its nominee from the Himalayan state's lone Lok Sabha seat, as reported by PTI.
The Lok Sabha and assembly elections are scheduled to take place concurrently in the state on April 19.
Advertisement
In the list of assembly poll candidates released by the BJP in the national capital, the state unit president DR Thapa has been given ticket for Upper Virtual, while senior leader NK Subba will contest from Maneybung Dentam.
However, three outgoing BJP MLAs - Rajkumari Thapa, Sonam Venchungpa and Pinsto Namgyal Lepcha - resigned from the primary membership of the party without assigning any reason.
The BJP had contested 12 assembly seats in the 2019 assembly polls drawing a blank and polled a meagre 1.62 per cent of the votes.
Advertisement
The party subsequently roped in 10 MLAs from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) which had suffered a split.
The BJP subsequently opened its account winning two by-polls in 2019 increasing its tally of MLAs to 12, as reported by PTI.
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:58 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories13 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.