English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

BJP Chief chairs Meeting of Party leaders, discusses plans for Jan 22 Ram temple event, LS polls

The BJP top rung had also asked its state units to "help" people who want to visit the Ram temple after the consecration ceremony.

Press Trust Of India
Amit Shah and JP Nadda
Amit Shah and JP Nadda | Image:@AmitShah
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday discussed with party general secretaries plans for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, the BJP had asked all its state units to start a campaign from January 14 to ensure cleanliness of temples and their surroundings, and exhort people to join the January 22 event by offering prayers at temples in their neigbourhood.

Advertisement

It had also asked its state units to "help" people who want to visit the Ram temple after the consecration ceremony.

The discussions were held in a meeting at Nadda’s residence here and it was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, and general secretaries Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Sunil Bansal among others.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader and Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present at the meeting.

They discussed the BJP's plans for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and other programmes associated with the event, sources in the party said.

Advertisement

They said Santhosh, Bansal, Tawde, Chugh and other BJP leaders are expected to attend a crucial meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday on the Ram temple "Darshan programme".

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony), it has to be ensured that people travelling to Ayodhya from different parts of the country and abroad for "darshan" do not face any inconvenience, the sources said.

Advertisement

For this, responsibilities will be given to state leaders of the party, a source said.

At the meeting, the sources said, Nadda also reviewed the BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and discussed the party's strategy for deciding names of candidates to be fielded in the elections.

Advertisement

After the meeting, Nadda left for a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He will review preparations in the two states for the Lok Sabha polls. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement