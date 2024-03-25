×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for Lok Sabha Seats in Gujarat

The ruling BJP on Sunday announced the names of six candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
bjp vs ldf
BJP declares six more candidates; all names out for Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahmedabad: The ruling BJP on Sunday announced the names of six candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat, including faces for Vadodara and Sabarkantha where the party nominees earlier withdrew from the fray.

With this, the party has announced the names of candidates for all 26 constituencies where elections are scheduled to be held on May 7.

In its latest list of six candidates, the party dropped five sitting MPs, including Minister of State for AYUSH and Child Development Mahendra Munjpara, who was an MP from Surendranagar.

On Vadodara and Sabarkantha seats, BJP had nominated sitting MP Ranjan Bhatt and Bhikhaji Thakor, repectively. However, on Saturday, two-time MP Bhatt and Thakor withdrew of their candidatures.

The party has replaced Bhatt with Hemang Joshi, while Shobna Baraiya will contest in place of Thakor.

Joshi is the vice-chairman of Municipal School Board of Vadodara Municipal Corporation. Bariaiya is the wife of former BJP MLA from Prantij.

BJP has repeated its Junagadh MP Rajesh Chudasama. This is the third time he will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

In Surendranagar, BJP has dropped Munjpara and given the ticket to Chandu Shihora. He was former president of the Morbi municipality.

BJP has given ticket to Hari Patel from Mehsana replacing Sardaben Patel. Hari Patel is from Unjha town and a party worker.

For Amreli seat, BJP has replaced its three-term MP Naran Kachhadiya with Bharat Sutariya, who is currently the president of Amreli district panchayat.

Congress has so far declared 17 candidates out of 24 seats it is contesting in Gujarat. The party has given two seats to AAP, its INDIA bloc partner.

AAP has announced the names of both its candidates – from Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

In 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all the 26 seats in the state. PTI PD NR

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

