BJP drops 33 sitting MPs in the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped the names of at least 33 sitting Lok Sabha MPs in its first list of 195 candidates announced on Saturday for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. All these sitting MPs have been replaced by new faces by the party’s national leadership. Reports suggest that the decision was taken by the party’s top brass leaders after reviewing their performance as an MP in their constituency.

In the list, the BJP announced its candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Of them, six candidates are sitting MPs while the other five are new faces.

Advertisement

The party has fielded Parimal Suklabaidhya from Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, won by Rajdeep Roy in the 2019 general elections.

Lok Sabha polls are likely to take place in April-May

From the Autonomous District (ST) seat, currently held by BJP MP Horen Singh Bey, party nominee Amar Singh Tisso will contest.

Bijuli Kalita Medhi will contest from Gauhati Lok Sabha seat which is held by Queen Oja. Ranjit Dutta will contest from Tezpur Lok Sabha seat which was won by Pallab Lochan Das in 2019.

Advertisement

The BJP has named Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal as its candidate from Dibrugarh constituency, dropping sitting MP Rameswar Teli.

In the list of the BJP candidates for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, four faces are new.

Advertisement

From Janjgir Champa (SC) constituency, party nominee Kamlesh Jangde will contest the election, instead of sitting MP Guharam Ajgalley. From Raipur, senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal will enter the fray, not Sunil Kumar Soni who won the seat in 2019.

From the state's Mahasamund seat, BJP nominee Roop Kumari Choudhary will contest the Lok Sabha poll, instead of sitting MP Chunni Lal Sahu. Sitting MP Mohan Mandavi was replaced by BJP nominee Bhojraj Nag on Kanker (ST) seat.

Advertisement

BJP replaces 4 out of 5 candidates in Delhi

The BJP named five candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, four of them replacement of sitting MPs.

Advertisement

The party has named Praveen Khandelwal as its candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Sabha seat, dropping two-term MP and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

For the West Delhi seat, BJP replaced two-term MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with Kamaljeet Sehrawat. It named Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, as its candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

Advertisement

From South Delhi, BJP named Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as its candidate, dropping Ramesh Bidhuri.

The BJP named its candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, dropping five sitting MPs.

Advertisement

From Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, party nominee Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary will contest, instead of sitting MP Prabhatbhai Savabhai Patel. In the Ahmedabad West (SC) seat, Dineshbhai Kidarbhai Makwana replaced three-term MP Kirit Solanki.

For Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, the BJP named Union minister Parshottam Rupala as its candidate, dropping sitting MP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya.

Advertisement

The party named Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the Porbandar seat, currently held by party MP Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk.

From Panchmahal seat in Gujarat, BJP nominee Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav will join the fray, instead of sitting MP Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod.

Advertisement

Jayant Sinha, son of Yashwant Sinha replaced from Hazaribagh seat

In Jharkhand, BJP fielded Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh seat, which is currently held by Jayant Sinha, son of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha.

Advertisement

In the Lohardaga (ST) seat, three-time MP Sudarshan Bhagat was replaced by Samir Oraon.

In its list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, the BJP replaced seven sitting MPs with new faces.

Advertisement

The party named Bharat Singh Kushwaha for the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat, instead of its sitting MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalker.

It dropped sitting MP from Guna, Krishnapal Singh Yadav, to field Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from the seat.

Advertisement

BJP nominee Lata Wankhede will join the fray from Sagar Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by Rajbahadur Singh. Virendra Khatik will contest from Tikamgarh (SC) seat.

Vidisha Sitting MP's name dropped for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The BJP has dropped Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava to name former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its candidate from the seat.

Alok Sharma will be its candidate from the Bhopal seat, currently held by Sadhvi Pragya Singh.

Advertisement

From Ratlam (ST) seat, currently held by BJP MP Guman Singh Damor, party nominee Anita Nagar Singh chauhan will contest.

The BJP announced its candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, replacing five sitting MPs with new faces who will contest from Churu, Bharatpur, Jalore, Udaipur, and Banswara contingency.

Advertisement

The party named former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate from Tripura West seat, which is currently held by party MP Pratima Bhoumik.

The BJP also dropped its Alipurduar MP John Barla in West Bengal to field Manoj Tigga from the constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribe.

