BJP Releases 5th List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections: The BJP has decided to field Rekha Patra, one of the victims in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. Rekha Patra name featured in the 5th list of 111 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was released on Sunday. With this, the saffron party has tried to send a strong message on its commitment of women empowerment, amid the allegations of the atrocities on women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. Notably, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Haji Nurul Islam from the same constituency, who is claimed to be a close aide of suspended TMC leader and arrested accused Shahjahan Sheikh.

After BJP announced Rekha Patra as the party’s candidate from the Basirhat constituency, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department and Co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya said let Mamata Banerjee wipe the tears of women like her, who are suffering in silence.

Amit Malviya took to X, saying, “The BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat in Bengal. She is one of the victims of Sandeshkhali, who suffered at the hands of Sheikh Shahjahan. Let Mamata Banerjee wipe the tears of women like her, who are suffering in silence, and are subject to her apathy, before she asks.”

