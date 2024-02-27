Advertisement

Jammu: The BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit is set to convene a State Election Committee meeting today to finalise the list of potential candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the region. Ahead of the Central Election Committee meeting on February 29, the party is expected to shortlist three names for each seat, with a particular emphasis on crucial seats like Anantnag.

The crucial meeting is scheduled at the BJP Headquarters in Jammu and will be chaired by BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina. Key figures, including J&K Incharge Tarun Chugh, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Co-incharge of J&K Ashish Sood, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, former Deputy CMs Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, will be present, along with party general secretaries Dr D K Manyal, Sunil Sharma, and Vibodh Gupta. Vice president Shakti Raj Parihar and party chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, among others, will also attend. The names finalised during this meeting will be submitted to the Parliamentary Board for final decision-making, according to reliable sources.

'Brahmin-Rajput-Poonch' factor in play

The BJP is expected to employ a caste equation strategy similar to that of the 2014 and 2019 elections. For the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat, the party is likely to consider Brahmin candidates, including a former state chief, a senior state leader, and a serving police officer. The Doda-Udhampur seat may see a preference for a Rajput candidate, with considerations including a former NC leader who switched sides, a young leader, and a Brahmin face close to RSS. In the Rajouri-Anantnag seat, the BJP is looking for a local Poonchi face, with party President Ravinder Raina expressing interest, although the high command seems hesitant. A serving bureaucrat and other independent options are also under consideration. The BJP has held both Jammu seats since 2014, with Jugal Kishore Sharma winning from Jammu Lok Sabha seat and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh securing Udhampur Lok Sabha seat twice in 2014 and 2019.

This is Jammu and Kashmir- for everyone: BJP leader

A senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, hinted that a prominent figure from outside Jammu and Kashmir might be considered for candidacy in the Lok Sabha Polls. He said that with the abrogation of Article 370, anyone could now contest from the region. The leader asserted, “J&K is for everyone; not for a specific family or group.”

