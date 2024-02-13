English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

BJP-JDS Seat-sharing in 10 Days, Candidates to be Announced in March: HD Kumaraswamy EXCLUSIVE

Former Karnataka CM and JDS Karnataka president HD Kumaraswamy revealed key details about seat-sharing with the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Shweta Parande
HD Kumaraswamy
BJP-JDS Seat-sharing in 10 Days, Candidates to be Announced in March: HD Kumaraswamy | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
HD Kumaraswamy Interview: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) Karnataka president HD Kumaraswamy has revealed key details about seat-sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

While speaking exclusively to Republic, Kumaraswamy revealed the gameplan of the JDS for the Lok Sabha Elections. “There is no issue of seat-sharing between BJP and JDS.The seat-sharing will be decided in 10 days,” he said.

Kumaraswamy added, “Maintaining discipline is key for both BJP and JD-S.” He assured that the BJP-JDS combination will fight unitedly in the upcoming polls.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to announce candidates as soon as possible. Candidates likely to be announced in the first week of march,” he said.

“We want to overthrow this corrupt government and win all 28 seats in Lok Sabha Elections. Our aim is to ensure the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We do not have any intention of snatching constituencies of others,” Kumaraswamy added.

Will HD Kumaraswamy contest LS Elections 2024?

However, Kumaraswamy is undecided whether to contest in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 or not. The former CM has kept his options open and said that there is still time to decide on contesting the elections.

Kumaraswamy confident of PM Modi's Third Term

Earlier on Monday, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be elected as the PM for the third consecutive term.

“I have observed very closely that no one will be able to prevent Modi from becoming Prime Minister for a third time,” Kumaraswamy said.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s rants against Centre

He also spoke about the present Karnataka government talking against the Centre. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented 14 budgets in the state assembly, which is a record. Still he alleges that the Centre does injustice with the state. Siddaramaiah is now claiming that the 15th Finance Commission has done injustice to Karnataka state. The Finance Commission works as per the provisions of the Constitution,” Kumaraswamy said.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

