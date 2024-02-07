Advertisement

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' (Go to villages) campaign with a call that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of people's welfare should touch the last person in the queue.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh who is also party incharge of Telangana asked people to again elect the BJP and PM Modi as a referendum to his achievements in the last 9 years of rule.

Addressing the media at Karimnagar as a part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana to make the cadre ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chugh came down heavily on the INDI Alliance parties.

"Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has been a big flop show and ever since it started the Yatra all its alliances are every day quitting the Congress alliance. Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and many others distancing themselves and Congress has been in breaking mode, they even want to break the alliance."

He said Telangana has been looted by the KCR Family for the last 9-10 years and now the Congress Government has started looting the Telangana State. Congress CM Revanth Reddy is funding the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, alleged Chugh.

"The Karnataka Congress Party has removed the saffron flag with Hanuman Ji atop a 108 ft flag pole erected with a crowdfund from the villagers. What right does the government have to remove the Hindu Flag?" he added.

The controversy erupted on January 28 morning after the Mandya district administration brought down the saffron flag hoisted on a 108-foot flagpole in Keragodu village. As per the district administration, the flag was hoisted in violation of rules in Keragodu village panchayat as permission is mandatory for hoisting any flag.

Reportedly, Sri Gourishankar Seva Trust of the village, which had received permission from the Gram Panchayat to hoist the national flag and the Kannada flag, hoisted the saffron flag in violation of the conditions.