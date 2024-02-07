Advertisement

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a full-day marathon meeting at a high-level on Thursday to prepare for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region.

After the May 2024 General Elections in India, Assembly Elections will be held in J&K in September 2024. The strategy for the same was also discussed in the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir has transformed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi at the Centre, with improved security and safety for citizens, near-normalcy, new employment opportunities, and a return of tourism in a big way.

A BJP leader has been quoted by PTI as saying, "A very significant and important BJP meeting was held today. In a marathon session starting around 10 am and continuing until 7 pm, extensive discussions were held on various political issues and developments relevant to the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir for both Parliament and Assembly.”

Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson, BJP said, "Time has come for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out of divisive politics of NC, PDP and Congress which has misled and politically blackmailed people of Jammu and Kashmir for their political gains.” Sethi urged party members and the people of J&K to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and be a part of the “national movement of development”.

Here are the Key Points from the BJP high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir:

To formulate a strategy for winning all 5 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, including where the BJP had been weak in the past.

Take a look at the party's outreach programme in the union territory and devise a new outreach plan for the Lok Sabha Elections and later the Assembly Elections.

The BJP expressed confidence in winning the Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag constituency in J&K.

Strategic-level discussions were also held for parliamentary elections in Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies.

The BJP leaders in the meeting confirmed their commitment to working towards the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and J&K Assembly Elections.

The members committed to PM Modi's vision of forming a BJP government at the Centre again with a larger majority than in earlier elections.

The BJP meeting in Jammu was presided over by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina. The meeting was attended by senior party functionaries like Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, national secretary Narinder Singh Raina, Seh Prabhari Ashish Sood, General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, and members of parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Khatana.

Other core group members and special invitees were also present for the discussion on strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.