The Karnataka BJP is in a correctional phase, addressing its errors from the 2023 assembly elections and preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Focusing on the positives, the party has planned to reinforce its foundation at the grassroots level and revive activities in its traditional manner. The inaugural executive meeting under the leadership of state president BY Vijayendra took place on Saturday. Embracing the tools of 'clear stand,' 'concerted effort,' and 'positive thinking,' the party aims to directly engage with the public in pursuit of securing victory in all 28 seats.

Vijayendra issues warning

BY Vijayendra has stressed on the party's commitment to securing victory in the Lok Sabha elections, with several decisions being made in pursuit of this goal. Speaking to Republic, he asserted, "Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances." He urged party members to avoid underestimating opponents and instead showcase achievements while working tirelessly for the party's triumph.

Explaining recent appointments in the state unit and his role as the state president, Vijayendra highlighted the reasons behind these decisions. The Working Committee passed two resolutions during its session. One resolution congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of Ram Lalla, a demand that spanned for more than 550 years. Another resolution condemned the state government's diversion of Rs 11,000 crore allocated for SCSP and TSP to the guarantee scheme.

The party stated that the state government's actions demonstrated an anti-farmer, anti-Dalit policy, deceiving beneficiaries by utilising funds meant for depressed classes as a guarantee. BJP Karnataka leadership decided to hold protests in district headquarters to raise awareness about this injustice.

Addressing party workers and leaders, BS Yediyurappa recalled the previous elections where BJP won 26 seats due to the willpower of the people. He urged everyone to contribute to Narendra Modi's success by ‘winning all 28 seats in the upcoming elections’.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told Republic, “Rs 11,000 crore funds meant for development of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe has been diverted to fund the poll guarantees of the ruling party. This is a clear example that the government is against the SC and STs we will highlight this and other failures of the state government.”

Important decisions taken by BJP

1 - Between February 5 and 25, the women beneficiaries of central schemes will engage with self-help groups and organise 'Nari Shakti' conferences at the Taluk and district levels.

2 - The Village Chalo movement is scheduled for February 9, 10, and 11, aiming to strengthen the party's presence at the grassroots level.

3 - Starting on February 18, the District Ram Bhakta Abhiyan will commence. A group of pilgrims will be sent to Ayodhya from each district.