Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

BJP MLA's BIG Hint, says 'Bigger Political Earthquake' to Occur in Maharashtra

Pointing out towards Milind Deora's resignation from the Congress, the BJP MLA hinted that in next 15 days, a long list of such leaders will join the BJP.

Abhishek Tiwari
BJP MLA Girish Mahajan
BJP MLA Girish Mahajan hinted at big political event to take place in Maharashtra politics in coming days. | Image:X/ @girishdmahajan
Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA Girish Mahajan has made a huge statement following Milind Deora’s snubbing of the Congress and joining of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Pointing out towards Deora’s resignation from the Congress, the BJP MLA has stated that a bigger political earthquake is about to take place in Maharashtra politics in coming days.

Responding to the fresh political development that took place in Maharashtra, when Milind Deora ditched Congress to join Shiv Sena, Mahajan hinted that in next 15 days, a long queue of such leaders will surface, who will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Talking to media personnel, the MLA from Jamner constituency, said that further, an even bigger political earthquake will take place in the state. “Milind Deora's entry in Shinde-led Shiv Sena has happened. In the coming 15 days, we will see many such people joining the BJP.”

Meanwhile, the Rural development minister of Maharashtra’s latest statement has left people speculating the upcoming political development in the state.

Earlier, Milind Deora on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra hours after resigning from the membership of the Congress Party. 
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

