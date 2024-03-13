×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP Releases Second List of Names for 72 Lok Sabha Seats in Madhya Pradesh

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here | Image:X
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. With the release of names for 72 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP aims to fortify its stronghold in the state. From the Balghat constituency, Bharti Pardhi, a prominent figure in the party, will be contesting. In Chhindwara, the BJP has nominated Vivek 'Bunty' Sahu. The BJP's list also features Anil Firoziya, who will be representing the party from the Ujjain constituency. Additionally, Savitri Thakur has been selected to contest from the Dhar constituency. From Indore, the BJP has nominated Shankar Lalwani. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier released the names of 195 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituencies. With the release of the second list, a total of 267 candidates have been declared by the party on from various Lok Sabha seats across the country. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

