Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

BJP's Mission 28, Complete Overhaul of District Units: Behind Modi and Shah's visit to Karnataka

The purpose of the visit is to review and guide the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the implementation of strategies.

Prajwal Prasad
PM Modi
What's behind PM Modi's upcoming visit to Karnataka | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top national leaders are scheduled to visit the state in the first week of February. The purpose of the visit is to review and guide the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the implementation of strategies. The BJP has formed eight clusters, one for each of the four Lok Sabha constituencies, for organisational responsibility management and strategic implementation. The eight clusters have been divided into two each. Modi, Shah, J.P. Nadda and Rajnath Singh will oversee two clusters each.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy speaking to Republic said that "the BJP high command will be visiting the state accompanied by PM Modi but the dates are yet to be decided and BJP state president BY Vijayendra will tell when they will be arriving. It will be a big boost to all the clusters as the high command is showing personal interest in all the Lok Sabha constituencies. Our aim is to win all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state along with the JD(S) and Karnataka has always remained a stronghold of the party."

Meanwhile the BJP, which is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, has reconstituted its district units. New presidents have been elected for 39 organisational districts on the basis of various equations, including MLAs and party cadres, and the top brass has agreed to it. MLAs, former MLAs and those who contested the assembly elections have also been given the responsibility of the district unit. The appointment was finalised after several rounds of consultations with party leaders and senior leaders. The district presidents will form a new team of office-bearers in the next one month for their district.

With the BJP appointing new presidents for the three organisational districts of Bengaluru, the party's state president B Y Vijayendra appears to have stepped in to balance the organisation and calculate the electoral outlook. Jayanagar MLA Ramamurthy is the president of bengaluru south district unit. The former BBMP corporator Harish has held various positions in the party is in charge of the post of Bengaluru North appointed as district president. Saptagiri Gowda, who is the Bengaluru Central district president, had contested the last assembly elections from Gandhinagar assembly constituency.

A senior leader of BJP speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said, "The base of the Sangh Parivar, the background of work for the organisation and the caste-class-wise representation have been considered for the appointments. The decision appears to have been taken in view of the possible BBMP elections along with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and party has indirectly sent a message to those who were aspiring for the post of district president that they will be given important responsibilities in the future."

Shimoga's S Dattatri has been appointed as the state coordinator of prakoshnas (RSS wing of BJP). Lokesh Ambekallu will be the secretary of the state secretariat.
 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

